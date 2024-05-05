Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,034 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,970,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 110,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,265. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

