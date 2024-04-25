MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.51

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 364915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

MarineMax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

