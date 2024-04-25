A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 167,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,702. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

