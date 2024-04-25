Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 200.4% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ADVZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 189,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,595. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

