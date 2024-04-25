Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 200.4% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Adventus Mining Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ADVZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 189,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,595. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Adventus Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.