AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

