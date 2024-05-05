Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,363. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day moving average is $301.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.