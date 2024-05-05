Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $150.60. 49,361,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

