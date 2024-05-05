Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,741,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

