iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

