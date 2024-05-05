Provence Wealth Management Group Has $445,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

UBER stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 15,557,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,496. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

