WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

