Bank of New Hampshire Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 250.3% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 208,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

