Bank of New Hampshire Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 828,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IUSG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. 330,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,521. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

