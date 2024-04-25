Bank of New Hampshire Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CVS Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after buying an additional 698,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after buying an additional 616,785 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,379,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,890,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

