iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 239,070 shares during the last quarter.

DJP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 20,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

