Bank of New Hampshire Trims Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 482,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Yelp by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 301,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $613,213. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 418,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

