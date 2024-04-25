Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asia Broadband stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,886. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

