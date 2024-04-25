Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of Asia Broadband stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,886. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
