The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

