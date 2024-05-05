Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266,468 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

LHX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. 790,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.