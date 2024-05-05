iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IOO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. 92,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,136. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.