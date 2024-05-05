Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. 3,134,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

