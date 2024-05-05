American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $127.41. 246,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

