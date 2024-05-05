FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Stake Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of DAUG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 237,995 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

