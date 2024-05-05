Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

