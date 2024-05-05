Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

