Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $148.43. 1,870,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,638. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.