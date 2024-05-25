Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Shares Down 0.5%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Kikkoman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.