Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. 601,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

