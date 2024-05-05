Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,024. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TNET traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $101.13. 275,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,828. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

