Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $695,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.30.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

