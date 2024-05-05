Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.24. 207,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
