Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,170,211 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,139,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 17.3% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LLY traded down $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $761.06 and a 200-day moving average of $671.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.