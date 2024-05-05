Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,409,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362,760. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

