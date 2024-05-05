One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,140 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IUSV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 342,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
