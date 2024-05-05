Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.00 million. Appian also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.79) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Appian Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of APPN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. 795,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,887. Appian has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 146.23%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

