Bank of New Hampshire Has $95,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chemours were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 924,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

