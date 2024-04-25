Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,921. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

