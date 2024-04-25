Bank of New Hampshire Has $233,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SJM traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

