Bank of New Hampshire Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

