Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +~3.5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

