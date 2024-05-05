Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 10.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 283,559 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,049,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

