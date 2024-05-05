35,355 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in CSX by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 784,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 6,618,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.