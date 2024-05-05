W Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,390,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

