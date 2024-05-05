Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 974,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

