Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.