Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

