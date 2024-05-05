Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $225.85 million and $7.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

