Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.31

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $265.58 million and $5.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,325,633 coins and its circulating supply is 859,537,595 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

