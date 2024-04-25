Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

ESGU traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,504. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

