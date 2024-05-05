Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 215.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

